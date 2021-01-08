Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPR. Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at $190,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

