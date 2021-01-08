SPINDLE Achieves Market Cap of $365,390.07 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $24.68, $20.33 and $32.15. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $365,390.07 and $515.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,596.82 or 0.99768218 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014516 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00239381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00151510 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.00401643 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001914 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00031244 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $13.77, $33.94, $7.50, $18.94, $51.55, $32.15, $24.43, $10.39, $5.60, $50.98 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.