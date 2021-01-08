Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of SPE stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

