SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.97

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.97 and last traded at $56.97, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,761,000. Argent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 164.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 43,711 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 177,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

