Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Raymond James

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SDE. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.90.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) stock opened at C$3.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Spartan Delta Corp. has a one year low of C$1.50 and a one year high of C$8.00.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

