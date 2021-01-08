SparksPay (SPK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $47,305.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 186.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.