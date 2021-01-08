Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.71.

SWX stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.09. 7,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $81.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $59,164.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $189,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 1,012.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 123,893 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 101,096 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,196,000 after purchasing an additional 85,113 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 564,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $3,863,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

