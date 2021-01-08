South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays downgraded South32 from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of South32 stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $10.07. 26,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,092. South32 has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.99.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

