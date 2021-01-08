Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonim Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.06.

Shares of SONM stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $51.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.20.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. Analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 67.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 332.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

