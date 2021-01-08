Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Trading Up 6.2%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 1,716,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,008,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Solitario Zinc from $1.00 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solitario Zinc stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Solitario Zinc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

