SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) CFO Ronen Faier Sells 2,182 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ronen Faier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $365.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.02 and a 200-day moving average of $230.48. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 107.64, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $375.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

