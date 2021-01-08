SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.18

Shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 12647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

