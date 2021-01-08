SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0441 on Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000648 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 55.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.