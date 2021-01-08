Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

SMFKY opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

