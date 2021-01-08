Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $105.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $91.53 on Tuesday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.
In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 483,252 shares of company stock worth $42,117,342 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.