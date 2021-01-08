Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $105.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $91.53 on Tuesday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 483,252 shares of company stock worth $42,117,342 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

