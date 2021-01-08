SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.09

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.09 and last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 55173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

SMCAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. SMC had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SMC Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

