Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) vs. Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Critical Analysis

Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) and Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart Move and Landstar System’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Move N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Landstar System $4.08 billion 1.35 $227.72 million $5.72 25.20

Landstar System has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Move.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Landstar System shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Landstar System shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Move and Landstar System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Move N/A N/A N/A Landstar System 4.62% 28.19% 14.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Smart Move and Landstar System, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Move 0 0 0 0 N/A Landstar System 1 9 1 0 2.00

Landstar System has a consensus target price of $125.40, suggesting a potential downside of 13.01%. Given Landstar System’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Landstar System is more favorable than Smart Move.

Summary

Landstar System beats Smart Move on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smart Move Company Profile

Smart Move, Inc. provides moving services and logistics services worldwide. It offers household moving services, such as local, long distance, special items, supplies, and furniture moving services, as well as storage services. The company also provides warehousing and storage services; and international moving services. In addition, it offers corporate relocation services, including moving management, lump sum relocation, international relocation, and other services; and government and military moving services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Smart Move, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Atlas Van Lines, Inc.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers. It provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads; and air and ocean services through contracts with domestic and international airlines and ocean lines. This segment serves the automotive products, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment reinsures certain risks of the company's independent contractors. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

