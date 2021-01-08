SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SMART Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.43.

SMART Global stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,672. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.87.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

