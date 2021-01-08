Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WORK. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.18. 373,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,884,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.62 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $2,069,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,968.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $47,415.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,548.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,013,292 shares of company stock worth $39,503,386. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,857,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,921,000 after buying an additional 808,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 82.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718,317 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 197.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316,364 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 63.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 153.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,486 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

