Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Director Graham Smith Sells 8,000 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $338,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Graham Smith sold 3,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $129,185.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.62 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,371,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WORK. Stephens downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

