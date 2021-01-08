Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $159.14 and last traded at $158.58, with a volume of 44515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.30.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.24.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,442,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 40.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,243,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,983,000 after buying an additional 142,094 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

