Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) PT Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of TSLX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. 3,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,302,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $755,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 274.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 241,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 423.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 400,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 324,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.