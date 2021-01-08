SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Beacon Securities currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lowered SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.65 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.23.

TSE SIL opened at C$14.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -21.50. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 29.69 and a quick ratio of 29.34.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07).

About SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.