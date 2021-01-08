SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$16.65 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$16.65 price objective on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIL. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.