Silvercorp Metals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,890 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,652% compared to the average volume of 323 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Silvercorp Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,147,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,077,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,489 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,886,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,032,000 after acquiring an additional 859,066 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,008,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 710,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 353,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SVM opened at $6.71 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

