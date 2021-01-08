Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SBTX):

12/29/2020 – Silverback Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Silverback Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Silverback Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Silverback Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

SBTX stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.17. 1,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,419. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $49.86.

In other Silverback Therapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Piazza bought 11,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Xii, bought 47,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,284 shares of company stock worth $1,454,964 in the last three months.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

