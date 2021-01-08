Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.18. 2,274,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.