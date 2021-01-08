Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.39

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 31746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

SIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $24,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 240,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,022,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 66,185 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.