Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.88.

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.71. 2,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,964. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.29. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

