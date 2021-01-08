Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Trading 7.9% Higher

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) shares traded up 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $36.25. 146,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 136,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,444,443 shares in the company, valued at $43,999,974. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

