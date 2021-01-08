Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $20,455,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.