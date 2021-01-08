Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.76

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.76 and last traded at $76.06, with a volume of 574062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The firm has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

