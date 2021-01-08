Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €164.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €164.00 ($192.94) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €152.13 ($178.97).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) stock opened at €152.20 ($179.06) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 1-year low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 1-year high of €168.60 ($198.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €138.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €138.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

