Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €164.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €164.00 ($192.94) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €152.13 ($178.97).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) stock opened at €152.20 ($179.06) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 1-year low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 1-year high of €168.60 ($198.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €138.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €138.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

