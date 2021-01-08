Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHEN traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $45.18. 5,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

