SFL (NYSE:SFL) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.72. 1,565,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,525,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised SFL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised SFL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SFL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $802.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SFL by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SFL by 14.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 28.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SFL by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 91,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SFL by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

About SFL (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

