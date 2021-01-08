Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has C$8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$5.50.

VII has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.92.

Shares of VII stock opened at C$6.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.52. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$8.78.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$479.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$46,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,300.

About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

