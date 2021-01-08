Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Service Co. International posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $918.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.00 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $1,317,896.00. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,036,920 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 555,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,042 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Service Co. International by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI opened at $51.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

