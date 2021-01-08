Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Trading 6.8% Higher

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.17. 955,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 778,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.19.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 40.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 9,983.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.