Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Shares Gap Down to $115.00

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.00, but opened at $109.50. Sensyne Health shares last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 329,504 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of £152.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.87.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

