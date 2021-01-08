Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.70.

Shares of SENS opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter worth $101,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Senseonics during the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Senseonics by 709.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 509,264 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

