Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

WTTR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $9.53.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $101.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 518.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

