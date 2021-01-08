Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Upgraded to Outperform at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

SEKEY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Seiko Epson has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seiko Epson will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

