Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American National Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in American National Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 347,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in American National Group by 3,239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 145,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 141,316 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its stake in American National Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 127,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in American National Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American National Group alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised American National Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

ANAT opened at $96.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.98. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.93 and a 52 week high of $117.50. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.78.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

In other American National Group news, Director Arthur Oleen Dummer bought 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,567.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.