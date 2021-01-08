Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Rayonier by 161.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Rayonier by 94.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,806.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $785,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RYN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

RYN opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 94.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.62.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

