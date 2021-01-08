Sei Investments Co. Takes $236,000 Position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 84.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 61,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GreenTree Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

