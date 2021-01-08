Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,300 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 137.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 279.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 238.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGPI stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.51.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $102.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,707 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $185,926.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,803 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.