Sei Investments Co. Makes New $247,000 Investment in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lindsay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNN opened at $138.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.10. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $139.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.29.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lindsay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

