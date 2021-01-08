Sei Investments Co. Makes New $241,000 Investment in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Dorian LPG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 151.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 119.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPG shares. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of LPG opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $742.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $54.71 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

