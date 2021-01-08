Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Great Ajax worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 833,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 207,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51,052 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,214 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

NYSE AJX opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $243.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax Corp. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

