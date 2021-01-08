Sei Investments Co. Invests $206,000 in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at $129,000. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $152.18 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.11.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shai Wininger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $25,942,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,737,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,840,155.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,450,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,062,315 shares of company stock valued at $97,580,523.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

